Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been a top player in the NBA for quite some time and has enjoyed the massive spoils of his superstar status, resulting in a rather impressive net worth. Let's look at Paul George's net worth in 2023.

Paul George's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $110 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the six-time All-Star is worth $110 million. In 2023, his earnings placed him at No. 34 on Forbes' highest-paid athletes list.

The 6-foot-8 swingman is one of the highest-paid professional basketball players in the world. PG-13 is heading into the third year of a four-year $176 million deal he signed with the Clippers in 2021.

Paul George's contracts

George shed blood, sweat, and tears to earn the number of riches that he and his family enjoy today. After collecting a modest $10 million from his rookie contract with the Indiana Pacers, he deservingly received a $90-plus million extension in 2014 after his rise to stardom. That kind of bread could certainly last even for multiple lifetimes but will continue to make even more and more.

George has acquired more wealth than he could imagine from the NBA, but he’s also not the type to put all his eggs under one basket. Like most of his elite contemporaries, Playoff P has also cashed in on his fame through diversified means of earning.

Paul George's Nike endorsement

Nike has been one of George’s biggest backers over the years. The sports apparel giant worked closely with George during his recovery from that horrific leg injury in 2014 and made him a spokesman for the brand. He eventually became the Swoosh’s 21st signature shoe athlete in the brand's history. George was pretty hands-on in developing the PG shoe line, headlined by the very successful release of the PG1 in 2017.

“I am a sneakerhead and I grew up a sneakerhead. I grew up loving shoes and I loved being a part of the campaign,” said George in a Sports Illustrated report. “I feel it is about who I am and the culture that I am a part of.”

George reportedly makes $5.5 million annually off of royalties from Nike. As his star power grew, his high-profile endorsements went on the rise as well.

Paul George's other endorsements and business ventures

The one-time All-NBA First-Team member has also inked sponsorship deals with multinational brands like AT&T, New Era, Bass Pro Shops, Foot Locker, and Gatorade. PG-13 even graced the cover of NBA 2K17.

Being an avid gamer himself, George continues to blow up the streaming platform Twitch under his YGTrece handle. His brand grew bigger through his strong social media presence across multiple platforms.

While he still has plenty of good playing years ahead of him, George is already making some investments with his hard-earned money. He initially provided Series E funding for the plant-based food company Impossible Foods last year.

George also joined Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in investing in Tonal — an up-and-coming fitness company. The former NBA Most Improved Player winner pitched in on the company's $110 million VC capital in September 2020.

George has also begun a podcast titled Podcast P with Paul George. The venture currently has 506k subscribers on YouTube.

George has accomplished a lot in his career so far and has plenty of great opportunities in store for him in the future. The partnership between him and Kawhi Leonard has been ravaged by injuries for most of their Clippers' tenures. There is optimism that 2023-24 may be the year they stay healthy.

Moving to his home state of California certainly opens more doors for him to add to his already massive wealth. Those chances, however, would be more attainable if he could help the Clippers win an NBA title at some point.

Nonetheless, was Paul George's net worth in 2023 a surprise?