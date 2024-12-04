After Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault shared his NBA Cup take on point differential, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his after beating the Utah Jazz 133-106 to advance to the second round. Gilgeous-Alexander says his focus switched from winning Tuesday night to inquiring what it would take for the Thunder to reach the knockout round.

During his postgame press conference, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander if he’d kept track of the Thunder’s status and the NBA Cup’s point differential system.

“I wasn’t at all until I knew we were going to win tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Then, I just asked around. But it’s all too confusing.”

In addition to beating the Jazz, Oklahoma City needed a win from the Phoenix Suns against the San Antonio Spurs or the Memphis Grizzlies over the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks, facing a double-digit deficit, sealed a 121-116 comeback win. But the Suns defeated the Spurs 104-93, securing the Thunder’s first-place spot in the second round after winning West Group B.

“Just win,” Williams interjected amid Gilgeous-Alexander’s response.

“Yeah, just win, and we’ll see where we end up,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.

Jalen Williams reveals Thunder’s ‘money’ NBA Cup motivation

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Jalen Williams dedicated Thunder’s NBA Cup run to Jaylin Williams. Jaylin inspired his teammates, and it paid off in the Thunder reaching the knockout round for a matchup against the Mavericks next week. Before the Thunder faced the Jazz Tuesday night, he reminded everyone of the importance of their NBA Cup matchup.

Each player on the NBA Cup championship team receives $514,971, which was enough incentive for Jaylin to ensure everybody on his team was on the same page.

“J-Will has been adamant about winning the money,” Williams said. “So, we’re doing it for J-Will.”

Thunder All-Star Shai Gigeous-Alexander doubled down on Williams’ Jaylin take.

“He just made sure across the locker room that we understood how important this game was essentially, in a nutshell, and all day,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Every chance he got.”

Jalen says he received text messages during the Thunder’s recent four-game road trip.

“I got a text during the Lakers game, the Spurs game,” Williams said.

It’s fair to say that the Thunder have dedicated their NBA Cup run to Williams, who’s been out all regular-season with a sprained hamstring.

The first-placed Thunder will face the wildcard Mavericks in the NBA Cup’s knockout round.