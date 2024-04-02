With limited time remaining this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are staring down a scenario where they can grow their lead for the 1-seed in the Western Conference over the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Set for a big matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, the Thunder were faced with the potential of seeing Joel Embiid return from his MCL injury. However, this no longer seems to be the case after the reigning MVP missed Tuesday morning's shootaround and is still ruled out for this matchup. This means Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and the Thunder will enter the day as favorites to win this game.
The problem for Oklahoma City is that Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams also find themselves on the injury report for this game. Currently leading the Nuggets by a half-game and the Timberwolves by a full-game in the West standings for the 1-seed, the Thunder can't afford any hiccups at this juncture.
Could the Thunder wind up being short-handed against an unpredictable 76ers squad?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams injury status vs. 76ers
After Embiid was not spotted at the 76ers' shootaround on Tuesday morning, neither Gilgeous-Alexander nor Williams were seen at the Thunder's shootaround. Williams, who is dealing with an ankle injury, has been ruled out for this matchup against the 76ers, according to NBA on TNT reporter Jared Greenberg. Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been battling a quad injury, was receiving treatment while his team was on the court practicing. The MVP candidate is questionable to play in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
The Thunder, who have won 10 of their last 13 games, will be without Williams for the first time since March 12, when they lost 121-111 to the Indiana Pacers. Overall, Oklahoma City has gone 5-2 this season when Williams hasn't played.
The same can't necessarily be said for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he is their most important player. Without SGA, the Thunder have posted a 1-2 record, most recently defeating the Phoenix Suns 128-103 without their star guard.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear this season and finds himself in contention for the league's MVP award next to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. In 71 games this year, Shai has recorded 50 total games with at least 30 points. However, he has not scored 30-plus points in any of his last four games.
With Williams ruled out, the Thunder will lean on Josh Giddey for more production in the backcourt alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, assuming he will play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers. Giddey has looked solid as of late, averaging 22.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from three-point range over his last five games.
Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and rookie guard Cason Wallace would all be candidates to see their minutes increase off the bench should Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander miss Tuesday night's game against the 76ers.
With Williams already ruled out, the Thunder will provide further clarity on Gilgeous-Alexander's status closer to the start of the game.