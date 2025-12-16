On Monday night, the Miami Dolphins fell back to Earth with a blowout loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. The Dolphins' recent winning streak had some wondering if they might be able to pull off a miraculous run, but Monday's defeat ensured that the answer to that question would be a resounding no.

It wasn't a bad game for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in this game, throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, but that isn't going to put an end to the Dolphins fanbase's angst with their quarterback moving forward.

Recently, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post weighed in on whether or not Tagovailoa should be benched moving forward.

” You have to figure Tagovailoa will start against the Bengals… if (Mike) McDaniel is given no assurances of a return, he may feel he needs to run Tua out there down the stretch,” noted Schad.

However, Schad also pointed out that “Miami should plan to bring in legitimate competition, either with a quality veteran or relatively-high draft pick. Tua has had his worst season. The Dolphins cannot simply project that he will be their quarterback when the franchise finally breaks through for a playoff win.”

Indeed, the 2025 season has been Tagovailoa's worst in the NFL. Although he has thankfully been able to avoid the head injury problems that have become a major scare in recent seasons, his play on the field hasn't been nearly good enough for the Dolphins to enter contention, although it should be noted that he is far from the only problem on this roster.

Still, it certainly would behoove the Dolphins to at least consider other options at the position moving forward.

In any case, the Dolphins will next take the field on Sunday afternoon at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.