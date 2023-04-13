Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night to set up a showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 8 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference — and the young guard overcame the double-team in the process.

“I think you guys could tell we were ready to play out the double-teams and try to make them pay every time,” the 24-year-old Canadian said after the win, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

Gilgeous-Alexander explained that he knew the Pelicans were going to defend him in such a way, and that his team were prepared heading into the elimination contest in Louisiana.

Although he had one of his worst first halves of the season statistically, per ESPN, Gilgeous-Alexander was electric in the second half, scoring 25 points to lead the Thunder to a 123-118 victory on the road.

Up next is a date with Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves to decide who will earn the final spot in the West, and a first-round series with the No.1 seed Denver Nuggets.

“When your leader is not flustered and under control out there, it’s a spiral effect,” Thunder guard Josh Giddey said about Gilgeous-Alexander in the second half. “Guys see that and feed off it.”

Giddey was excellent himself on Wednesday, scoring 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the win. SGA finished with 32 points.

“It would have been easy for him to come out of halftime pressing, trying to get his game going, but he let it come to him naturally,” Giddey continued. “That just speaks to how good of a player he is.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has only played in 13 career playoff games, but will have an opportunity for another full series with one more road win on Friday.

“I try to lead by example for sure. I have played in some playoff series before. I got a little bit more experience than the rest of the guys on the team,” Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explained.

“I just wanted to come in here and show them that, no matter what, it’s still basketball at the end of the day.”