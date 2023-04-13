Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder had no plans of settling for a participation trophy. After making their way into the Play-In Tournament, OKC pulled off a stunning upset of the Pelicans in New Orleans.

For a team with such a bright future, they’re already making waves in the present as they edged out the more experienced Pelicans team for a 123-118 win. NBA Twitter was rightfully in awe of the young Thunder squad, who have far exceeded expectations for a team most thought would be chasing a top pick this season.

Nobody’s happier about the result than Thunder fans, who haven’t actually waited too long for a return to postseason action. After two seasons early exits, OKC is still alive in mid-April.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear star player for the Thunder, Josh Giddey stepped up in a big way as his 1b on Wednesday. He matched SGA’s 32 points with 31 of his own tied for his career high while being just one rebound shy of a triple-double.

The win sets up a showdown between two of the West’s brightest young stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. NBA Twitter is already expecting fireworks to go off in the Thunder-Timberwolves clash.

The future is bright in OKC. With such a young core and a stocked shelf full of NBA first-round picks in the future, there team is far from done building yet. Whether they fall short or pull it off, there’s nowhere to go but up.