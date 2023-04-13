ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder had no plans of settling for a participation trophy. After making their way into the Play-In Tournament, OKC pulled off a stunning upset of the Pelicans in New Orleans.

For a team with such a bright future, they’re already making waves in the present as they edged out the more experienced Pelicans team for a 123-118 win. NBA Twitter was rightfully in awe of the young Thunder squad, who have far exceeded expectations for a team most thought would be chasing a top pick this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort combined to go 8-8 in clutch free throws to put this game away. On the road in a playoff environment. 24, 23 and 20 years old. Ice cold. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 13, 2023

Youngest team in the NBA in a play-in game, on the road, fighting to take back a lead in the fourth and win it. Teams relying on so much youth usually stink. Hard to believe the Thunder are as good as they already are. pic.twitter.com/HucUbrK5Is — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 13, 2023

SGA is playing like a top 10 player Josh Giddey just put up 31/10/9 as a 20 year old Jalen Williams was the 2nd best rookie Lu Dort is an elite perimeter defender Chet Holmgren hasn’t even played a minute yet + the Thunder have every first round pick under the sun Wow. — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) April 13, 2023

Nobody’s happier about the result than Thunder fans, who haven’t actually waited too long for a return to postseason action. After two seasons early exits, OKC is still alive in mid-April.

i, for one, am still waiting for the nba to hold sam presti and the thunder accountable for making us all sit through a—*checks notes—two-year rebuild. — Dan Favale (@danfavale) April 13, 2023

There’s so much Thunder content rn, I cant take it all in. This is like a dream. I’ve waited for this moment since we started this rebuild. It’s here and it’s so awesome — Stan Him Boomer Sooner (Hunter Harjo) (@hunterharjo7) April 13, 2023

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear star player for the Thunder, Josh Giddey stepped up in a big way as his 1b on Wednesday. He matched SGA’s 32 points with 31 of his own tied for his career high while being just one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Is Giddey a HOFer if he retired today? — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) April 13, 2023

In the biggest game of his 20-year old life, Josh "Mother F***ING Giddey" showed out. This boy is something else. JOSH GIDDEY

31 PTS | 9REB | 10AST | 1BLK

11-21 FG | 3-7 3PT | 4-5 FT pic.twitter.com/xqM5pLcCvp — Thunder Moneyball (@geola388) April 13, 2023

The win sets up a showdown between two of the West’s brightest young stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. NBA Twitter is already expecting fireworks to go off in the Thunder-Timberwolves clash.

Ant vs Shai friday for a playoff spot pic.twitter.com/GFpZbKBJ4b — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) April 13, 2023

Ant vs SGA for the 8 seed pic.twitter.com/zb1EKgv28t — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) April 13, 2023

The future is bright in OKC. With such a young core and a stocked shelf full of NBA first-round picks in the future, there team is far from done building yet. Whether they fall short or pull it off, there’s nowhere to go but up.