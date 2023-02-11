The Oklahoma City Thunder have had their fair share of scoring freaks throughout its brief history. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Paul George all got their fair share of buckets in various ways. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has joined those ranks and made sure to set himself apart from his predecessors, too.

SGA put up an utterly absurd stat line against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, further cementing his status in Thunder scoring lore. He finished with a career-high 44 points on an eye-popping 13-of-16 shooting clip and no three-pointers made. Gilgeous-Alexander’s Shaq-like scoring stats has never been done in Thunder history. Not by Durant, Westbrook, or Harden.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first player in Thunder franchise history with 40+ points on 80% shooting or better. 44 PTS

13-16 FGM

18-19 FT Wild considering guys like Kevin Durant and Paul George have played for this team…. — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) February 11, 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to torment defenses with a style of play that isn’t seen amongst any of today’s modern guards. He rarely uses the three-ball and continuously puts pressure on opponents with his drives to the basket. He had that on full display against the Blazers on Friday, who had zero answers for his wide array of moves.

This is filthy, SGA 😤 pic.twitter.com/N3XncKcOjs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 11, 2023

The Thunder are knocking on the door for a play-in tournament spot. After knocking off their close competitors in the Blazers and Lakers back-to-back, they’ve positioned themselves right outside of the 10th and final spot.

SGA isn’t the only one putting in the work. Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams have been steady contributors while the team’s role players have been productive in playing off their main guys. If Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up big numbers like this towards the end of the season, they’ll be a scary play-in team to be matched up against.