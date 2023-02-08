LeBron James may be the star of Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t letting him hoard the spotlight.

SGA made sure to turn a lot of heads before his Thunder take on the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The first-time All-Star created a lot of buzz with his rather surprising wardrobe choice on Tuesday, specifically his kicks that are, well, out of this world?

The 24-year-old guard rocked the recently viral Astro Boy-inspired red boots as he entered the arena heading to the contest. Gilgeous-Alexander certainly didn’t mind the weird gazes coming his way for his kicks, as he kept a straight face while camera took photos and videos of him.

Shai got a pair of the Astro Boy boots (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/3FfVJDP4DH — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 8, 2023

It would have been nice had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shown the full boots, though. But hey, no one’s really complaining.

The said boots were a big buzz in recent days when it was leaked ahead of its supposed release. Created by MSCHF Sneakers, the said boots are scheduled to be available on February 16, meaning SGA got it early–perhaps to promote it or he just really loved the kicks?

It’s unlikely those boots will give him jet flames for their game against the Lakers. Considering how he’s playing, though, he doesn’t really need one.

Getting the Astro boy boots Idc these hard pic.twitter.com/N3DgdcDvil — 🌟Ø₮₳₭Ʉ₲ØĐ🌟 (@OtakuGod_) February 6, 2023

Anyway, it looks like Kyle Kuzma will soon have a rival when it comes to fashion. For those who missed it, Kuz went viral for his rather bonkers fit with the Washington Wizards before a game against the Brooklyn Nets.