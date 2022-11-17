Published November 17, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There might not be anyone in the NBA who is playing at a higher level than Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA stamped his class on the league yet again with his most recent effort, a 42-point, six-rebound, and seven-assist masterpiece in a 121-120 win over the Washington Wizards, which included a game-winning stepback three. While Gilgeous-Alexander has already established himself as one of the league’s most talented scorers, the 24-year old guard has taken his game to the next level to begin the 2022-23 season.

And who knows, maybe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could even win the most coveted individual accolade in the league – the Most Valuable Player award. In fact, the away crowd at Capital One Arena couldn’t help but be in awe of yet another dominant performance from SGA, showering him with deserved “MVP” chants after his crunch time exploits. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander had a heartfelt response to fans’ appreciation of him.

“People being fans and recognizing my game is cool. It’s a pleasure. It’s kind of the dream as a kid to make it to the NBA, and you want to be a phenomenal player,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"It's fun, I'm not going to let it get to my head though." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on receiving MVP chants on the road after his game-winner! pic.twitter.com/QykjMwRtwu — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2022

SGA deserves all the plaudits, as he is putting up monster numbers of 32.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists a night on a jaw-dropping 50-40-90 shooting splits. Through 15 games, Gilgeous-Alexander is right up there with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as favorites to take home the MVP.

The only question now is whether SGA could lead the Thunder to a good-enough record so as to warrant first-place votes for an award that has historically been awarded to best players on, at the very least, playoff teams.

Nevertheless, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes sure that he remains focused on the task ahead, and that he won’t let the outside noise faze what has been an absurdly good start to the season for him.

“It’s fun, I’m not going to let it get to my head though,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.

SGA will look to continue to get his MVP train rolling, with the Thunder set to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.