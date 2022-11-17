Published November 17, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder were locked in a tight contest with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. The Wizards took a two-point lead with 6.7 seconds to go after Bradley Beal nailed a tough midrange jumper over Luguentz Dort. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simply a man on a mission.

Entering their final possession with 39 points on the night, Gilgeous-Alexander drove the nail on the Wizards’ coffin with a gorgeous stepback three over the outstretched arms of Monte Morris.

The Wizards still had a chance to take the lead on the ensuing possession, with 1.1 seconds left in the game following SGA’s heroics. But the Wizards weren’t even able to get a shot off as Dort blew up the crosscourt pass intended for Beal, and the Thunder ended up taking the game in such exhilarating fashion.

Bradley Beal, who was returning from a five-game injury due to illness, was tasked to guard SGA, but a screen from Kenrich Williams gave the 6’2 Monte Morris the unenviable task of bothering the 6’6 Gilgeous-Alexander, who ended up nailing the stepback three with ease.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended up with 42 points on the night, which tied the previous career-high he tallied against the San Antonio Spurs in February 2021. With his latest scoring exploits, Gilgeous-Alexander is making a stonewall case for his first All-Star selection. He is currently averaging 32.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists through 14 games on efficient 50-40-90 splits.

The Thunder moved to 7-8 following their nail-biting victory, while the Wizards saw their four-game winning streak snapped in such an excruciating manner.