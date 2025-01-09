While talking about his loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed playing in a small market. After head coach Mark Daigneault pinpointed what went wrong against the Cavs that snapped a 15-game win streak, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about Oklahoma City.

After losing to the Cavs 129-122, Gilgeous-Alexander discussed his situation with the Thunder when a reporter asked about the two teams’ best records in the NBA despite coming from smaller markets, per The Athletic’s Jason Llyod.

“I can only speak for myself. I love Oklahoma City, and I can’t see a world where I’m not in Oklahoma City,” he said. “I’m comfortable where I am. I like where I am. I love the people in the organization, love the people around me, and those are the things that matter. “I go to work every day with a smile on my face. Me personally, the market doesn’t matter.

“The money doesn’t matter to a certain extent. But as long as I enjoy what I’m doing at a very high level, I love the people that I’m around doing it,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a team-high 31 points on 13-of-27 attempts, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks for the Thunder. Jalen Williams chipped in 25 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and three steals, and Isaiah Hartenstein added a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) and eight assists.

The elite production of the Cavs’ big men, Jarrett Allen (25 points, 11 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (21 points, 10 rebounds), led Cleveland to extend its winning streak to 11.

After the loss, Daigneault discussed Allen’s impact on the Cavs. For the Thunder head coach, Allen was detrimental down the stretch for Cleveland, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“He was a force on the glass. A lot of our foul trouble came on the glass with him, and that set us back at different parts of the game. He had a great, great night,” Daigneault said following the Thunder’s loss via Joel Lorenzi of Oklahoman Sports.

Mark Daigneault pinpoints Thunder’s major issue in loss vs. Cavs

For Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, his team’s defense, or lack thereof, stood out the most in the seven-point loss. Daigneault addressed his team’s defense during his media availability, per Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo.

“Our issue tonight was defensive,” Daigneault said, per Gallo. “I thought we scored enough to win the game, but we just didn’t get enough stops against the team that you have to try to slow down.”

The Thunder will continue their four-game road trip against the Knicks on Friday.