In a highly anticipated clash between two conference leaders, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a first-half masterclass against the Cleveland Cavaliers, leaving fans and analysts alike in awe. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard poured in 26 points, swiped two steals, and shot an efficient 10-for-15 from the field, propelling OKC to a commanding 23-point lead at halftime.

This performance comes against a Cavaliers team boasting the NBA’s best record at 34-5, and it underscores why the Thunder, at 33-6, are sitting atop the Western Conference. Without key players like Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, SGA’s dominance is further proof of his MVP-level impact this season.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Gilgeous-Alexander’s scorching start, with many declaring him the league’s MVP. “MY MVP,” wrote @OKC_Uruguay, encapsulating the sentiment of Thunder fans worldwide. Others, like @CamJohnsonGoat, highlighted the adversity SGA is overcoming: “Without Chet and Ihart… yeah, he’s MVP.”

Even skeptics couldn’t deny his brilliance, with @MisterCharts praising his efficiency. “A lot of folks don’t give him enough credit for how efficient he is. He is beating the ‘FT merchant’ allegations with flying colours,” they tweeted, referencing criticism SGA has faced for his high free-throw attempt rate.

Not all comments were celebratory, however. @g12_lj labeled him an “Overrated free throw merchant,” though the remark was quickly drowned out by the wave of support for SGA’s stellar play.

Cavs fans, on the other hand, had their own frustrations. Many pointed to Cleveland’s struggles containing SGA and Luguentz Dort’s lockdown defense on Donovan Mitchell. “Mitchell is on the Dorture chamber? I ain’t watching the game but on BR it says that he’s 2/12 🤮,” wrote @JosephR91919451, referencing Dort’s nickname for his defensive prowess.

Shai’s performance isn’t just a one-off—it’s emblematic of his season-long dominance. He’s averaging over 30 points per game with elite efficiency, pairing his scoring with impactful defense and playmaking. As the Thunder continue to establish themselves as legitimate contenders, SGA’s case for MVP strengthens with each electrifying performance.

Critics have often downplayed his contributions by pointing to his reliance on free throws, but games like this showcase his complete offensive arsenal. His ability to finish at the rim, hit mid-range shots, and control the pace has made him nearly unguardable.

If the first half against Cleveland is any indication, the Thunder’s ceiling this season is sky-high. Led by SGA, OKC has not only defied preseason expectations but is staking its claim as a legitimate title contender. As fans chant “MVP” and opponents scramble for answers, one thing is clear: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a season to remember.

With the second half still to come, fans eagerly await what more magic SGA has in store. For now, he’s already left an indelible mark on this marquee matchup—and perhaps the MVP race as well.