Thursday’s pre-game first pitch at the Detroit Tigers game against the Boston Red Sox left fans feeling a sense of nostalgia. Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace, Detroit Lions ex-wideout Calvin Johnson, and former Detroit Red Wings star Nicklas Lidstrom were all in attendance. But it’s what they did before actually throwing the pitch that proved to be special.

With Miguel Cabrera playing his final Opening Day at home Thursday, the three Motown icons called out the slugger to come to join them in the festivities.

Via Talkin’ Baseball:

Detroit sports icons Ben Wallace, Calvin Johnson and Nicklas Lidstrom called Miguel Cabrera out of the dugout to join them in throwing the ceremonial first pitch pic.twitter.com/Dsb2pY22Uf — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 6, 2023

So much greatness in each other’s company. Miggy could very well be the best Tigers player ever, earning 11 All-Star berths and sitting 27th all-time with 507 career home runs. Oh, and don’t forget his 3,090 hits, which rank 24th in MLB history.

Over to Wallace, an NBA Hall of Famer who was a key cog for the 2004 Finals team who beat Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in five games that year. The big man played the majority of his career with the Pistons.

Johnson meanwhile is still bitter towards the Lions, but there is no looking past how special he was. Megatron made six Pro Bowls, led the NFL in receiving yards twice, and was also a three-time All-Pro. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Lastly, Lidstrom. His entire career was with the Red Wings, spanning from 1987 to 2012. That included four Stanley Cups and seven Norris Trophies.

It was a special moment to see all of these legends reunite at the Tigers’ first home contest of the 2023 campaign. Unfortunately, they lost 6-3 to the Red Sox.