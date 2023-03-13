The Detroit Tigers are enjoying a rather successful spring training campaign so far. The Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the Grapefruit League with 10 wins entering play Monday. They also lead the Grapefruit League with 111 runs.

It’s an encouraging sign for the Tigers, who were the MLB’s worst offensive unit a year ago. Manager AJ Hinch isn’t letting the success this spring get to his team’s head, however.

“I don’t look at the numbers in the spring all that much,” Hinch said. “They are used as a reference point. There’s so much that can mislead you in the spring. That’s not to negate poor performance or tamp down positive performance. It’s just reality.”

The Tigers have a premier example of the volatile nature of spring training numbers in their bullpen. Reliever Alex Lange is making the roster out of camp. And he has pitched well this spring.

However, he entered Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins and had command issues. He gave up a three-run home run to former Tigers prospect Willi Castro, and his ERA ballooned to 9.00.

“There’s so much more that goes into it than a statistical line in terms of what a guy is doing,” Hinch said. “I could go down so many different avenues. And that’s why I say it’s not all about specific outcomes. When we say ‘earned it,’ it’s a much deeper evaluation.”

The Tigers have roster spots up for grabs this spring. Prospects such as Parker Meadows and Andre Lipcius have made a surprising case for the roster as well. On the other hand, Ryan Kreidler is among the names who have disappointed a bit.

The Tigers have decisions to make between now and their Opening Day matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 30. It remains to be seen how much the team’s Spring Training success will factor into roster decisions in the coming weeks.