Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera announced that 2023 will be his final season in the big leagues, per Talkin’ Baseball. Cabrera, who recorded his 3,000th career hit as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2022, is one of the best players of the past generation.

Miguel Cabrera has spent his entire career between the Florida/Miami Marlins and Tigers. He helped lead the Marlins to a World Series victory in 2003 as a rookie. Cabrera would play with the Marlins through the 2007 campaign before ending up in Detroit in 2008. He went on to win back-to-back MVPs during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Cabrera also won the elusive triple crown in 2012, when he led the league with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs, and 139 RBIs.

Miguel Cabrera, a 12-time All-Star, last posted All-star caliber numbers in 2016. However, he was selected as an honorary All-Star in 2022 alongside Albert Pujols.

Rumors of Cabrera’s retirement were sparked during this past season when he admitted that he wasn’t feeling well.

“I don’t feel well right now,” Cabrera said during the 2022 season. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play, but I don’t feel really good right now.”

But he clearly feels as if he has one more season left in the tank.

The Tigers struggled in 2022 after coming into the year with high expectations. They have a number of holes that need filling on their roster, but Detroit could turn things around in 2023. The Tigers will hope to at least have a somewhat competitive campaign in Miguel Cabrera’s final season.