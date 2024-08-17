The Detroit Tigers (59-63) are fresh off a stunning sweep of the Seattle Mariners and have won six of their last nine games. The surge arrived long past due, though, and will do nothing to change the organization's outlook for the final six weeks of the regular season. Ergo, the focus is firmly on player development rather than the standings. The latest move made by president of baseball operations Scott Harris fully reinforces that philosophy.

Veteran third baseman Gio Urshela is being designated for assignment, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. The 32-year-old Colombian is having a down year, batting only .243 with a rough .619 OPS in 300 at-bats, but he could be a worthwhile pickup for multiple playoff teams.

Urshela left his mark with the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels over the last few years and is well-equipped to slide right into a new environment for the home stretch of the season. He is a good guy to have in the clubhouse, but Detroit must prioritize talents who can fit into its long-term vision.

This roster decision accommodates the arrivals of infielders Jace Jung (No. 5 prospect in Tigers' system) and Trey Sweeney (No. 20). With an eighth straight losing season ostensibly on the horizon, fans are desperate to find a silver lining. An infusion of young talent would be an acceptable one at this point. It did not have to be this way, however.

Tigers are not making the progress that fans hoped for

Out of all the MLB franchises who have been languishing in the land of despair for the better part of the last decade, the Tigers may be the biggest disappointment of the 2024 campaign.

The Chicago White Sox were essentially a lock to be the worst team in baseball before the season started, and nothing was expected from the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies or Los Angeles Angels. While the Miami Marlins made the playoffs in 2023, a big drop-off is understandable given their slew of pitching injuries. The Cincinnati Reds are starting to figure things out after early struggles and are seemingly moving in the right direction. And despite a shallow offense, the Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the most electric talents in the game leading their pitching rotation.

The Tigers entered this year with more promise than a number of those ballclubs but are failing to improve their standing. Yes, American League Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal has been a joy to watch, but who knows how much longer he will be in Detroit. If the team remains mired in obscurity, president of baseball operations Scott Harris may deem it wiser to trade him for a huge haul of prospects before his return value diminishes.

For the Tigers' sake, hopefully calling up Jung will lift the franchise closer towards competitive baseball. They need to capitalize on the big strides that Skubal and outfielder Riley Greene are making this season, starting right now.

The departure of Gio Urshela can lead to something noteworthy to end the year. Or, fans can enter the offseason with a similar lack of enthusiasm.