Miguel Cabrera has reached another milestone in his legendary career. The Detroit Tigers star just tied the great Tony Gwynn for No. 20 on the all-time MLB hits list when he singled to right field in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Miguel Cabrera's fourth-inning single today was his 3,141st career hit. That ties Tony Gwynn for No. 20 on the all-time MLB hits list, and he'll tie Robin Yount for No. 19 with his next one.”

Another Miggy milestone at Comerica Park, as the 3,141st hit of his Hall of Fame MLB career has tied Tony Gwynn for 20th all-time. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/rntxJVMDJb — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 8, 2023

The 40-year-old Cabrera, who is also a 12-time All-Star and two-time American League Most Valuable Player, entered Tuesday batting .250 with just a home run and 17 RBIs this season.

Cabrera is retiring from baseball at the end of the 2023 MLB season, With the Tigers looking like a long shot to make the 2023 postseason, it's likely that Cabrera's final game in the big leagues is going to be in a regular season contest.

Still, the Tigers' bleak chances to make the 2023 postseason will not diminish in any shape, or form the stellar career of Miguel Cabrera, who can continue his rise up on the all-time hit list. If he could generate at least 30 more hits before the end of the regular season, he would conclude his unforgettable career in MLB as 17th all-time in that statistical department. Former Texas Rangers star Adrian Beltre is No. 17th with 3,166 hits, while Kansas City Royals legend George Brett (3154) and ex-Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Waner (3152) are 18th and 19th, respectively.