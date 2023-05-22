Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has not had much to go his way in his farewell season in the majors.

Cabrera has logged career lows across the board so far this year, from batting average (.177) to OPS+ (31). He has also tallied a mere four RBI over 86 plate appearances.

Although Cabrera is off to quite a sluggish start to the season, Detroit has “no plans to release him,” as noted by USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale.

Cabrera, who is owed $32 million this year, has solely featured as a designated hitter in the ongoing 2023 season. He earned a start as a DH in three out of Detroit’s last five games, where he recorded two walks and one hit over 10 plate appearances.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch understands just how difficult of a season it has been for the future Baseball Hall of Famer.

“I feel for him,” Hinch said last week. “At the same time that he’s getting older and not quite the same hitter as he was in his prime, I’m asking him to play less and create more timing issues for him by playing once a series.”

Cabrera noted last August that he will call it a career following the 2023 campaign, and he confirmed in March that this indeed will be the plan after this season.

“My body is certainly telling me that this might be the right time to call it a career,” Cabrera said in March. “I am really grateful for all that I have been able to live and accomplish on the baseball field. But it is time to go. … My only goal this year is to stay on the field for as many games as possible and, most importantly, to help Detroit win. That is how I want to finish my career.”

Cabrera will one day see his name enshrined in Cooperstown. From the two American League MVP Award wins to the 507 home runs that he has slugged in his career, Cabrera has put together quite a stout resume for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In the big picture, the Tigers currently sit in second place in the AL Central standings with a 20-24 record.