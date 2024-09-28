If someone told you two months ago that the Detroit Tigers were going to be in the playoffs, you would call them crazy.

However, the Tigers are in fact back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after a 4-1 win on Friday night over the Chicago White Sox, who made a little history of their own. After the game, Tigers All-Star outfielder reflected on his team's achievement.

“Belief is a big thing,” Greene said. “I said it a couple of times over there. We never stopped believing. We never stopped believing and I think that's what did it for us… We're super dangerous. We still believe.”

The Tigers were 55-63 on August 10 and have gone on an incredible win streak since and have won 31 of their last 42 games. They have the best record in the MLB since the start of August, and will be a very dangerous opponent for anyone in the playoffs based on their recent form.

The Tigers currently sit in the second AL Wild Card spot with just two games left in the regular season. They're a full game clear of the Kansas City Royals for the third Wild Card spot, so Detroit has a good chance to hang onto that No. 5 seed in the American League.

Tigers can make some noise in the American League

The Tigers are a threat to anybody in the American League with the way that they're playing right now. Even though they're likely to be without home-field advantage in any of their playoff series, Detroit has been playing some very balanced baseball that can travel to any ballpark.

In the lineup, Riley Greene and Colt Keith have been hitting the ball very well. They don't have one singular power bat to rely on, but they have been opportunistic up and down the lineup in order to get runs across the dish.

On the mound, the Tigers have found a blend that works. Tarik Skubal is obviously one of the top pitchers in the game in 2024, and Keider Montero has really come on strong recently. Montero threw a complete game shutout against the Rockies with just three hits allowed on Sept. 10.

Right now, the Tigers are lined up to play against the Baltimore Orioles in the best-of-three Wild Card series. If the Tigers hang on to the No. 5 seed, that series will be played in Baltimore. That will be no easy task against an Orioles team that was in the postseason last year, but the Tigers recently beat Baltimore in a series in Detroit, so they can gain some confidence from that.