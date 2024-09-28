The Detroit Tigers have emerged as a shocking playoff contender over the last few weeks. The Tigers sold at the MLB Trade Deadline and were eight games under .500 in mid-August. However, none of that matters now. The Tigers defeated the Chicago White Sox on Friday night to clinch their first postseason berth in 10 years.

After the game, fans raced to social media to share their thoughts. One fan also happens to be a Detroit prospect. Former third-overall pick Max Clark has been active on social media throughout this entire run. He was just as excited as the fanbase when the final out was made. “BANGGGGGG. BANNNNNNNNNNNNG🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾” the outfielder wrote on social media.

Other posts capture the long wait for Tigers fans. Detroit last made the postseason as AL Central champions in 2014. However, they were swept in the American League Division Series by the Baltimore Orioles that year. As one could imagine, fans could not contain their excitement on Friday night.

This is a developing story. More to come.