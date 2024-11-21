Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal has taken home the AL Cy Young crown. He received 30 first-place votes, and becomes the fifth Tigers player to win the award.

Skubal led the league in wins with 18, a 2,39 ERA, and 228 strikeouts, completing the pitching Triple-Crown on his 28th birthday.

“It's pretty special,” Skubal said Wednesday on MLB Network, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

“All the hard work, all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes, moments like this make it extremely worth it. To have the support system that I have and the people that are right behind me, it means a lot to have those guys in my corner.”

Skubal was a huge part of the Tigers' run to the postseason, despite falling to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

Can Tarik Skubal do it again next season for Tigers?

“How special is that, to be able to celebrate a Cy Young and me turning 28?” Skubal said Wednesday on a conference call. “I know age isn't a good thing in this game, but it was special, no doubt.”

The Tigers will look to return to playoff contention in the 2025 season, after finishing 86-76, the franchise's first winning season in seven years.