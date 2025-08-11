Jackie Young achieved an astounding feat that involved Kelsey Plum in the Las Vegas Aces' matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday evening.

In 32 minutes of action, Young finished with a stat line of 21 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal. She shot 9-of-114 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Her playmaking activity allowed her to go up on the franchise's all-time list for assists. With 950 and counting, she surpassed Plum for the third spot, showcasing her talents as one of Las Vegas' best-ever passers.

.@JackieYoung3 is now 3rd for most assists in franchise history! 👏#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/eeNCJdlcP1 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 11, 2025

How Jackie Young, Aces played against Sun

Jackie Young's incredible feat put the cherry on top of a solid victory for the Aces, beating the Sun 94-86.

Both teams went back-and-forth with one another, being even at 45 apiece by halftime. Despite this, Las Vegas used a crucial third quarter to outscore Connecticut 25-17. This made the difference as the hosts fended off the opponent's efforts to make a rally in the last 10 minutes.

Rebounding was a huge advantage for the Aces. They overwhelmed the Sun on the glass, winning 40-23 in that category. Despite losing 12-8 in 3-pointers made, Las Vegas made up for it by winning 16-2 in free-throws made.

Four players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf, including Young. A'ja Wilson torched the nets with a dominant stat line of 32 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. She shot 13-of-25 overall and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Jewell Loyd came next with 12 points and three steals, while Dana Evans provided 10 points and three assists.

Las Vegas improved to an 18-14 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Mercury and nine games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces will look to extend their four-game win streak in their next matchup, being at home. They host the New York Liberty on Aug. 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET.