The Detroit Tigers pushed the AL Central-winning Cleveland Guardians to the brink in the ALDS. With the series tied at 2-2, the Guardians took the decisive Game 5 and ended the upstart Tigers’ incredible season. Determined to go out swinging, Detroit sent ace Tarik Skubal to the mound for the do-or-die series finale. The fifth-year starter kept Cleveland off the scoreboard through four innings. Then he ran into trouble.

The Guardians loaded the bases, bringing up veteran third baseman Jose Ramirez. Skubal plunked Cleveland’s slugger, which brought in a run – the first run the pitcher allowed in 17 postseason innings. However, the damage was still yet to come. Center fielder Lane Thomas was up next and he drove Skubal’s first offering to left-center for a grand slam. Just like that, the Guardians were up 5-1 with the Tigers’ ace on the ropes.

“It was one pitch… I would love to have it back. But what a swing. In the moment, you think about executing the pitch and I didn't do it. This will sting a little bit and it should,” Skubal said per ESPN’s Game Recap.

Tarik Skubal and the Tigers fell just short against the Guardians in the ALDS

The Tigers have proven to be a resilient bunch. The team appeared to be sellers at the trade deadline, moving their second-best starter, Jack Flaherty, to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But then Detroit got hot in the second half of the season. The Tigers were 39-26 since returning from the All-Star break, the third-best record in baseball during that stretch. They reached the postseason for the first time in 10 years. They upset manager AJ Hinch’s old squad, the Houston Astros, in the Wild Card round. They even took a 2-1 lead in the ALDS against the Guardians.

In Skubal’s first start in Game 2, DH Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Reliever of the Year frontrunner Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning to even the series 1-1. Skubal was dominant in Game 2, going seven innings and scattering three hits without allowing a run. He struck out eight Cleveland batters in that game and didn't issue a walk.

This time around, the Tigers had no answer for the Guardians. Skubal had an uncharacteristic rough performance going six innings and allowing five runs on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Detroit’s bats didn’t come alive and Cleveland won the game and the series.

Despite the disappointing Game 5, Skubal was still excellent in the postseason. He had a 2.37 ERA, 0.769 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched over three starts. No matter how you look at it, the season was a massive success for the Tigers, who wisely hung onto their young left-hander at the trade deadline. Skubal won the pitching Triple Crown in 2024, leading the majors with 18 wins and 228 strikeouts along with an AL-leading 2.39 ERA in 31 starts. He's a near lock to win his first Cy Young Award.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are moving on. Cleveland will play the New York Yankees in the Championship Series, which starts on Monday evening in the Bronx.