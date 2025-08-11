The 2024 Paris Olympics will forever be cherished by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry as they led Team USA to the gold medal after going through the gauntlet against Serbia and France.

Team USA survived Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, in the semifinals, 95-91, before fending off the star-studded host country in the finals, 98-87.

James and Curry, along with Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, provided the heroics in both games, allowing the United States to capture the gold medal for the fifth straight time. For a brief stretch, fans of the Lakers and the Warriors were on the same page.

The 37-year-old Curry took to Instagram to reminisce about their victory over France and his entire experience in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“A year ago, today. We did that! Loved hooping with my guys, representing our country, and bringing home the 🥇. Memories for a lifetime. Avengers forever. #nuitnuit,” wrote the Warriors guard.

The 40-year-old James chimed in with a short comment.

“Yes, sir! 🫡👑💪🏾,” wrote the Lakers forward.

James and Curry have developed a tight bond over the years, a complete turnaround from their tension-filled rivalry during the Warriors' dynastic run. Since then, they've found a kindred spirit in each other—two future Hall of Famers fueled by their families and communities.

Both glowed in the City of Lights last year, and that's a shared experience of a lifetime. Decades from now, when they're not playing for the Lakers and the Warriors anymore, James and Curry can always look back on how they stood head and shoulders above the rest of the world.

It's fair to say that the 2024 Paris Olympics could be the final hurrah for James and Curry on Team USA. If that truly is the case, what a way to say “night, night.”