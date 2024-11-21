Many believed that Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal had a shot at the AL Cy Young before the 2024 MLB season. Once the year began, it became clear that the hype around the southpaw hurler was not unfounded. Skubal dominated opposing hitters while giving Detroit a chance to win games night in and night out.

Now, he has been rewarded for his efforts. Skubal won the AL Cy Young Award for the 2024 season, as announced on MLB Network. The Tigers star finished with a record of 18-4. He pitched to a 2.39 ERA across 31 starts with 228 strikeouts to 35 walks. His efforts earned him the AL Pitching Triple Crown, as well.

The Tigers entered the 2024 MLB season with some hype around them. Detroit signed Jack Flaherty and Kenta Maeda with the hope that they could solidify the rotation behind Skubal. With young hitters such as Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and Spencer Torkelson, some believed this team could challenge for the AL Central.

The playoff hype around this team died down by the All-Star Break, however. The Tigers' offense was stagnant, while players like Maeda simply underperformed. At the MLB Trade Deadline, the Tigers traded Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers as they looked to add future assets.

However, something incredible happened. Skubal maintained his elite form, solidifying his AL Cy Young case with each start. But the team around him began putting things together. The Tigers went from eight games under .500 to the AL Wild Card and a postseason berth by the end of the season.

The Tigers continued their impressive run in the postseason. Detroit faced the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card Series. And they took care of business. The Tigers swept the Astros in two games, eliminating one of the AL's best playoff teams in round one.

The Tigers lost to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. However, they certainly have a bright future ahead of them. Having Tarik Skubal anchor the rotations helps, without a doubt. If he can replicate his 2024 form, Detroit will be a tough team to deal with in 2025.