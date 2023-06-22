The 2023 NBA Draft Class is full of talent. It ranges from generational prospect Victor Wembanyama to national champions like Jordan Hawkins. However, these young stars are not the biggest surprises in the class. Tiktoker Jordan Haber is surprisingly making waves after graduating from the University of Florida.

Jordan Haber is not a great basketball player like Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson. He only got into the 2023 NBA Draft class because of a loophole in the requirements. He gladly announced being part of the class in a Tiktok video, via Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times.

“I am now Jordan Haber, member of the 2023 NBA draft class, uh, soon to be undrafted class,” he said in a video with 3.1 million views.

The member of the 2023 NBA Draft class has not played a spec of organized basketball at the college, high school, or middle school level. Despite this, he further outlined his dedication and path to be part of the draft on June 22.

“You really have a three-month, four-month window to really do this. And it’s because of that window, not many people are going to think to do it because they think, oh it’s a waste of time, there’s some paperwork to fill out. And it’s what it really is,” Jordan Haber disclosed.

The Miami Heat, his favorite team, might draft him but he is just glad to be part of this process.

“If I do something for social media, I wanna do something that, you know, deserves to be on social media, not just chasing views,” he declared.

Jordan Haber has come a long way and maybe he does get a shot of getting called by Adam Silver.