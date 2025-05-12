There has been a lot of chatter as of late regarding the NBA potentially expanding in the near future. There have been a lot of cities mentioned as potential landing spots for a new team, but that will all be determined down the road. At this point, it still unclear how long the process is going to take, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver gave an update on the situation at Monday night's draft lottery.

The NBA Draft Lottery is going down in Chicago on Monday night, and Adam Silver had a lot to discuss with the media. One topic of discussion was expansion, and Silver noted that the sale of the Boston Celtics doesn't really speed up the process.

“There’s room to potentially expand,” Silver said, according to ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel. “We aren’t quite there yet… Around Las Vegas Summer League, I’m sure we’ll be discussing it. There’s obvious interest out there.”

Las Vegas is a popular city when it comes to expansion talks, and the NBA isn't the only league that has shown interest in hitting that market. The NFL recently made the move to Vegas, and so did the NHL. MLB is bringing the Oakland Athletics to Vegas as well, and the NBA could very well be next.

After seeing the popularity and success of other Las Vegas teams, it's not a surprise that the city could be the next destination for an NBA team. However, nothing is certain at the moment. When an expansion team is inevitably added to the NBA, there is a good chance that it ends up being Las Vegas, but there have been a few other cities mentioned as well. Seattle, San Diego and Nashville are some big ones in the United States that have been floated around, but it could also be in a different country.

If an expansion team happens outside of the USA, some cities to watch are Vancouver, Montreal and even Mexico City. There are canadian professional teams already, but Mexico has none, so that would be interesting to see.

There is still a ways to go in terms of an expansion team coming to the NBA, but it will be interesting to see what Adam Silver has to say about it in Las Vegas this summer.