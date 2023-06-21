Victor Wembanyama is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, and Wembanyama spoke about the possibility of the Spurs selecting his Metropolitans 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly later on in the draft.

“Being a teammate with him again would be great,” Victor Wembanyama said, via Jack Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “One of the best starts for his career and for mine.”

Bilal Coulibaly seems to have one of the more fluid draft ranges out of any of the prospects invited to attend the NBA Draft at Barclays Center on Thursday, according to Fischer.

Wembanyama and Coulibaly played together at 13 years old to win a national youth championship in addition to bringing the Metropolitans 92 to the LNB Pro A Finals. The two have known each other for a long time, and it is safe to say the two playing together in the NBA would be a dream come true for the duo. It seems that the Spurs might have to pull off a draft-night trade to make that happen.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The good news for Wembanyama is that the Spurs have reportedly made calls in search of acquiring a second lottery pick, with many front offices under the impression that Coulibaly is their target, according to Fischer.

In the past, Wembanyama has advocated for Coulibaly to be selected in the top five of the NBA Draft.

It will be interesting to see where Coulibaly ends up. It viewed as a certainty that Wembanyama will go to San Antonio, but Coulibaly's landing spot is much more up in the air.