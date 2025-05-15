May 15, 2025 at 11:25 AM ET

The Chicago Bears are one of the most improved teams in the NFL during the 2025 offseason. Chicago added Ben Johnson at head coach, completely rebuilt the interior of their offensive line, and added more talent during the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the Bears are ready to take the league by storm in 2025.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin broke down Chicago's 2025 schedule after the complete 2025 NFL schedule release on Wednesday night.

Cronin made one bold prediction, arguing that Caleb Williams will become the franchise's first 4,000-yard passer in 2025.

“Williams becomes Chicago's first 4,000-yard passer by crossing the threshold against Green Bay in Week 16, two games fewer than it took Jared Goff in his first season with Johnson calling plays,” Cronin wrote. “The Bears closed the 2024 season by snapping a 10-game losing streak with a win at Lambeau Field and will sweep the Packers for the first time since 2007.”

The Bears are infamous for being the only NFL team without a 4,000-yard passer in a single season. Erik Kramer currently holds Chicago's single-season passing record at 3,838 yards during the 1995 season.

For reference, Caleb Williams threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions during the 2024 season. It will not take much improvement to get over the 4,000-yard mark.

It is safe to say that Bears fans will be keeping track of Williams' passing yards throughout the season.

Reviewing the 2025 regular season schedule for the Chicago Bears

The NFL treated the Bears with an excellent 2025 schedule.

Chicago will play in five primetime games during the regular season. They open the season with a Week 1 matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football. The Bears will also play primetime games against the Commanders (Week 6 on Monday Night Football), Eagles (Black Friday), Packers (Week 16, Saturday game), and 49ers (Week 17 on Sunday Night Football).

Chicago will also play Detroit in Week 18 in a game that could easily be flexed into primetime.

It seems that every network wanted a piece of the Bears.

The Bears have a somewhat rough start to the season. After Week 1 they travel to Detroit, then face Dallas and Las Vegas before a Week 5 bye.

According to ESPN, Chicago is tied for the second-hardest schedule in the NFL in 2025. That figure is determined by taking each opponent's winning percentage from the 2024 season.

It will be fascinating to see how the Bears respond to the national spotlight later this fall.