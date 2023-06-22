The GOAT debate only ever boils down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Lakers like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant also get thrown into the conversation. Chris Broussard thinks that the San Antonio Spurs NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama could vie for the title very soon.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama being the GOAT

Victor Wembanyama has lofty expectations ahead of him. The French star may have gotten his highest praise through Chris Broussard in the First Things First show.

“If a ceiling, there is none. His ceiling is GOAT. That is his ceiling. Is it possible? Yes. If what we heard about him and you are saying it is not possible, he is 7-foot-5. He can handle the basketball and he shoots it okay. But, he has a form and looks like he is going to shoot it better. He can defend and he is 19 years old with the MVP of the French league. I know that might not be the top-level European league but he is still playing against grown men. He dominated offensively as he led the league in scoring, and defensively,” he said affirming Victor Wembanyama's skills.

Chris Broussard further outlines why he could beat LeBron James and Michael Jordan just by being in the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Draft.

“He is going to a great organization where he has got a great coach. They know how to handle not only stars but international stars. He has learned to defeat teams owned by Boris Diaw and Tony Parker. He has been exposed to great pro players who handled themselves professionally. I am not saying he is going to be the GOAT but I am saying that is his ceiling,” Chris Broussard declared.

Being the greatest of all time is no easy feat.