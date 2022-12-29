By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Zion Williamson put the Minnesota Timberwolves defense to the sword all night long with a career-best 43-point effort that included a nasty poster jam over Rudy Gobert, and D’Angelo Russell was none too pleased about the New Orleans Pelicans forward’s explosion.

One sequence in particular drew Russell’s ire. With the Pelicans down by two, 116-114, with around a minute left in the game, Williamson finished a strong layup over Rudy Gobert that may have included an off-hand push-off towards the Timberwolves center. Russell was visibly upset after the refs failed to call an offensive foul on the Pelicans forward.

And to rub salt on the Timberwolves’ wounds, Zion Williamson stole a lazy pass from D’Angelo Russell on the ensuing possession, leading to a go-ahead transition dunk for the 6’6 forward. Speaking with reporters after the game, Russell expressed his frustrations over the physicality of Williamson’s game.

“He ran through my guy, took the ball. He’s playing football, we playing basketball. We can’t touch him or guard him. So, good for him,” Russell said.

Professional athletes are a competitive bunch so of course, losses sting. A defeat is painful enough as it is, but to lose a nip-and-tuck game by one point, that should be even more excruciating.

Officiating a game dominated by a strong, interior presence has always been a conundrum NBA referees face. Shaquille O’Neal and Giannis Antetokounmpo come to mind as dominant paint monsters who can overwhelm opposing defenses and referees alike.

Nonetheless, while D’Angelo Russell’s frustrations may be valid, Zion Williamson is just too talented to chalk up a career night to what the Timberwolves guard alludes to as officiating bias.

Russell had 27 points on the night, but it simply wasn’t enough to overcome Williamson’s dominance. Anthony Edwards missed a shot at the buzzer that would have given the Timberwolves the win. Alas, it was simply not to be. The Timberwolves will have an opportunity to bounce back when they take on the struggling Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.