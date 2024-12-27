ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Rockets prediction and pick.

The matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets on Friday, December 27, 2024, at Toyota Center is set to be a thrilling contest. The Timberwolves (15-14) are looking to regain their footing after a rocky start to the season, while the Rockets (21-9) have emerged as one of the surprise teams in the Western Conference. Houston enters the game on a high note, riding a three-game winning streak and showcasing a potent offense led by Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet.

Here are the Timberwolves-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Rockets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -106

Houston Rockets: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 213.5 (-108)

Under: 213.5 (-112)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to secure a victory against the Houston Rockets in their upcoming matchup on Friday at Toyota Center. Despite the Rockets' impressive 21-9 record, the Timberwolves have key advantages that could prove decisive. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota's dynamic scorer averaging 25.3 points per game, will be the X-factor in this contest. His explosive offensive capabilities, combined with Rudy Gobert's dominant presence in the paint (10.6 rebounds per game), create a formidable inside-out threat that the Rockets may struggle to contain. Additionally, the Timberwolves' defense, anchored by Gobert, has the potential to disrupt Houston's offensive rhythm, which relies heavily on young talents like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

The Timberwolves also benefit from several days of rest leading up to this game, while the Rockets are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after facing the Pelicans in New Orleans. This fatigue factor could significantly impact Houston's performance, especially considering their youth. Furthermore, the potential absence of Dillon Brooks due to an ankle injury weakens the Rockets' perimeter defense, opening up opportunities for Minnesota's shooters. With Mike Conley's veteran leadership orchestrating the offense and the Timberwolves' determination to improve their inconsistent season start, Minnesota is well-positioned to exploit Houston's vulnerabilities and secure a crucial road win in this Western Conference showdown.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are primed to secure a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their upcoming matchup on Friday at Toyota Center. The Rockets, boasting an impressive 21-9 record, have established themselves as one of the surprise teams in the Western Conference this season. Their success can be attributed to their stellar defense, ranking third in scoring defense and first in rebounding. This defensive prowess, coupled with their home-court advantage where they've won three straight games, gives them a significant edge over the inconsistent Timberwolves.

Offensively, the Rockets have been firing on all cylinders, ranking 14th in scoring this season. The dynamic duo of Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet has been instrumental in Houston's offensive success, with VanVleet's recent 28-point performance against Chicago showcasing his scoring ability. Additionally, the potential return of Dillon Brooks, one of their best defenders, could further bolster their lineup1. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have struggled with consistency this season and will be facing a well-rested Rockets team. With Houston's superior rebounding, strong defense, and the fatigue factor working against Minnesota, the Rockets are well-positioned to extend their winning streak and solidify their standing in the Western Conference.

Final Timberwolves-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Houston Rockets (21-9) are poised to secure a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-14) in their upcoming matchup on Friday at Toyota Center. The Rockets enter this game with significant momentum, riding a three-game home winning streak and boasting an impressive overall record. Their success can be attributed to their stellar defense, ranking third in scoring defense and first in rebounding. The Rockets' offensive firepower, led by Alperen Sengun (18.6 points, 10.4 rebounds) and Jalen Green (19.1 points), will be crucial in this matchup. The Timberwolves, despite Anthony Edwards' strong performances (25.3 points per game), have struggled with consistency this season. Houston's home-court advantage and superior rebounding (49.6 per game vs. Minnesota's 43.6 allowed) give them a significant edge.

While the Timberwolves have talented players like Edwards and Rudy Gobert, the Rockets' well-rounded team performance and defensive prowess are likely to be the deciding factors. With Houston's ability to limit opponents to just 106.3 points per game and their strong home record, they are well-positioned to extend their winning streak at home and cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -1 (-110), Over 213.5 (-108)