‘Tom Brady started a cool trend’: Serena Williams drops hint on possible return to tennis after US Open send-off

The 2022 US Open marked the very last time we’ll see one of the greatest to ever do it, Serena Williams, step foot on a tennis court and compete. Or was it? On Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion made an appearance on Good Morning America and dropped a big hint on a possible return to the sport in the near future, citing Tom Brady as her motivation after he came out of retirement this past offseason:

.@serenawilliams doesn’t rule out one day returning to the world of professional tennis: “I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend…” 👀🎾https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/B9RwfOK7he — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 14, 2022

Who knows. Maybe she plays again at some point. But, Serena Williams is 40 years old now. If she was to make a return, it would have to be within the next year or two. In all honesty, though, Serena isn’t the player she once was and we’ve seen just that across the last couple of years.

There are far too many young, athletic players on the WTA Tour who are capable of beating Williams at this point. Although she made it to the third round at the US Open, Aja Tomljanovic was too good for her.

Serena Williams did make it clear that she still wants to be involved in the sport in some shape or form, though. After all, tennis gave the legend so much over the last 20+ years, going from a girl in Compton who was chasing a dream to one of the brightest stars in the world. Perhaps Serena gets into coaching.

But, the door is open for a return. Williams needs to think about it long and hard because she isn’t capable of winning titles like in the past. Just calling it a day and focusing on family might be the best decision.