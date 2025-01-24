North Carolina basketball and Kentucky have dueled each other on the recruiting trail many times, and Caleb Wilson is the latest example of that. This time, the Tar Heels won the sweepstakes for the top-10 recruit's services.

Wilson partially picked North Carolina over Kentucky because he visited there first, via ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.

“I picked North Carolina because of their culture and the history of the program,” the Atlanta native said. “They were my first blue blood [offer]. Last year I went to the Duke at UNC game. I was courtside and it was a great experience. It was everything I was looking for in a program.”

Wilson is Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis's first five-star recruit of the cycle. The 54-year-old, who replaced Hall-of-Famer Roy Williams in 2021, has big shoes to fill. Landing Wilson is a big step in his mission to maintain North Carolina at the top of the totem pole with a National Championship and Sweet Sixteen appearance already under his belt.

“I love the passion and energy of coach Hubert Davis,” Wilson continued. “I know he will push me to be my best and love me at the same time. He is a truth teller, and that's what I want. We have watched film together. He tells me where I can be better. He is a man of faith, and we have a great connection. He plays his freshmen, too. I plan to help UNC win and win big. Then hopefully I can have a chance to be a one-and-done.”

The 6-foot-9 forward won a Peach Jam championship with Cayden and Cameron Boozer, sons of former NBA player Carlos Boozer on Nightrydas Elite last summer. He averaged 17.3 points on 62% shooting with seven rebounds across eight games. He's known for his length and explosiveness and is No. 7 on ESPN's Top 100 players in the class.

Getting Wilson, who was the second-highest-rated senior available, is a nice rebound for the Tar Heels after striking out on No. 1-ranked recruit A.J. Dybantsa and No. 14-ranked Braylon Mullins.