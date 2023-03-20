Following a strong opening week of free agency, the Houston Texans have gotten off to a hot start in week two. After sending veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys, Houston has now added two playmakers to the offensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Texans have signed former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million.

Following the move to add Schultz, the team added former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary on a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With the additions of both Schultz and Singletary, the Bills offense improves in a big way.

After being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, Schultz got off to a slow start to his NFL career. Over his first two seasons, while playing in 27 total games, he recorded just 13 receptions for 122 receiving yards. But in the three seasons since, he has taken his game to a new level.

Since 2020, while taking the field in 48 games, he has recorded 198 receptions for 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

With the addition of Schultz, the Texans will add a proven pass catcher that will also be an upgrade at the tight end position. For a wide receiver room lacking proven talent, this addition could be key for their future QB1.

The addition of Singletary could also be a solid move for this Texans offense. Singletary, alongside Dameon Pierce, could give this backfield a legitimate one-two punch. It could also take the pressure off of Pierce as he was often the team’s only option in 2022.

With several top picks, including the second overall selection, the Texans are looking to rebuild their roster. With the additions of both Schultz and Singletary, they are doing just that.