Stephen A. Smith of ESPN claimed that Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs wants a trade on Monday's edition of First Take, and Diggs came out and vehemently denied the report on Twitter.

“100% not true,” Stefon Diggs said on Twitter. “I don't know who the source 😒 is but I thought i nip this s*** in the bud already.”

There has been a lot of speculation this offseason regarding Diggs, and Stephen A. Smith was adamant that he wants to leave the Bills.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“Brother wants out, by the way,” Smith said on Monday's First Take, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.. “I'm just telling you what I know know. I got my own sources. Brother wants out. He don't wanna be in Buffalo no more. I'm telling you right now. I have my sources. Stefon Diggs got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone.”

There were some concerns regarding Diggs in the spring, when he was absent on the first day of minicamp. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was concerned about the absence, but the next day Diggs was there and participated in practices.

The Bills have been one of the top contenders in the AFC over the last couple of years, but have not been able to get over the hump, suffering tough losses in the playoffs at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

It will be interesting to see how the Bills fare this season, and if they can finally get over the hump in the AFC.