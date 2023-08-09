The Los Angeles Chargers are welcoming former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore onto their sidelines for the 2023 NFL season. Chargers fans will love to hear that this addition will lead to a ‘CeeDee Lamb' type role for star wide receiver Keenan Allen, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“‘With [Joe] Lombardi, I was stuck at the slot the whole time. I'm inside and outside now, we're all kinda inside and outside now, playing everything.'”

Keenan Allen emphasizes that under Kellen Moore, he is now lining up all over the field during Chargers training camp.

“Allen said he's watching a lot of film of Moore's offenses with the Cowboys and sees himself playing a similar role to CeeDee Lamb because he ‘moves around a lot, slot, inside and outside.'”

Chargers fans will be thrilled to hear that the new offense will open up a lot more opportunities for Allen. If Keenan Allen can produce like CeeDee Lamb did for the Cowboys last season, then it will be a massive year for the Chargers wide receiver.

The Chargers have high expectations in general for 2023 after signing quarterback Justin Herbert to a massive extension and giving him a new weapon in Quentin Johnston via the 2023 NFL Draft. They have failed to play up to their standards over the last few years and suffered a humiliating comeback defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year's AFC Wild Card Round. This year, the Chargers hope to go a lot farther into the postseason, and the goal is that Kellen Moore's new offense will be a big reason why.