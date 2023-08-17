Fantasy football is like a game of chess, and one of the most important chess pieces is the quarterback. You know, the guy who throws the ball and makes things happen on the field. Now, there are some big-name quarterbacks that everyone knows will score you points. But guess what? There are also some hidden gems. These are kind of like treasures waiting to be discovered. In this article, we're going to check out five quarterbacks who might just surprise you and help you win big in the 2023 NFL fantasy football season.

1. Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)

Bryce Young is our first quarterback on the list. He's like a secret weapon that's hard to predict but packs a punch. He spent two years leading Alabama's offense, which is a fancy way of saying he knows how to play the game.

Young's in a good place in the NFL, playing for the Panthers. They might not have the flashiest group of pass catchers, but they're reliable. Young has guys like Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr, and Hayden Hurst to target. Plus, he's got some other friends like Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall, and even Miles Sanders who can make big plays happen. Carolina's offensive line is also like a fortress protecting the quarterback. They did really well last year, and they're back with all the same starters.

Young's new head coach, Frank Reich, is another reason to believe in him. He's known for making his teams throw the ball a lot. And when they do, they throw it far. That's a good thing for Young's fantasy football potential. Of course, Young isn't just about throwing the ball. He can also run like the wind when he needs to. In college, he didn't get to count all his running yards because some of them were lost when he got tackled. But if we add up all the yards he gained when he ran, it's like he gained around 298.5 yards each season. That's more than most quarterbacks.

Young's a promising guy who can throw and run. If you're looking for a quarterback who's not the biggest star but could surprise everyone, Young's your man.

Next up, we've got Kenny Pickett. Now, Pickett's first year in the big league wasn't all that impressive. That said, many superstar quarterbacks didn't start with a bang either. The truth is that Pickett's got some good stuff going for him now. The Steelers have made their offensive line better and added Allen Robinson to the team. He's a guy who could be a great target.

Now, year two is usually when quarterbacks make a name for themselves. This is when they step up and show their real potential. Guys Carson Wentz, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson did just that. Recall that Pickett was the only quarterback picked in the first round of the draft in 2022, so he's got that special spark. Don't be surprised if he shines like a star later on.

Pickett's got some moves too. He can run, and he's not bad at it. He ran more yards than most quarterbacks in his games last season. And hey, he's got a better team now. Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Robinson make up a solid receiver room. Plus, Pat Freiermuth is there to help out, too. In short, Pickett's got a ton of potential for your 2023 fantasy football team.

3. Sam Howell (Washington Commanders)

Let's talk about Sam Howell now. He's been given the keys to his team's offense, which means he's in charge. The Commanders, and his team, have some awesome players to help him out. There's Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel. That's a trio of really impressive receivers.

Take note that Howell's like a precise shooter in basketball. He passes the ball with accuracy and strength. Don't forget that he can run the ball, too. He's a potentially effective two-way QB. As such, Howell could be your fantasy team's late bloomer. He might not be top of mind, but he could surprise everyone.

Desmond Ridder's another quarterback you might not have heard much about. Having said that, this guy does have some moves and some solid playmakers like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. These guys are ready to catch the ball, make big plays, and make Ridder look good.

Ridder's also got a relatively manageable schedule. He's set to play against teams that are easier to beat, at least on paper. Keep in mind also that backup QB Taylor Heinicke isn't likely to take his place. This year is a chance for Ridder to prove he's the real deal. And if he's the starting quarterback, that means he's the main guy in charge. In fantasy drafts where you can have more than one quarterback, Ridder's could be your golden ticket.

5. Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos)

Last but not least, let's talk about Russell Wilson. Yes, he didn't have the best year in 2022. Still, this is Wilson we're talking about. He's like a superstar who's had a bit of a rough patch. But guess what? He's got a new coach, Sean Payton, who's known for making quarterbacks shine.

Payton's like a magician with plays, and he's turned other quarterbacks into stars before. Meanwhile, Wilson's like a race car that just got a tune-up from the best mechanic in town. He might not break records, but we don't see him crashing again either.

Looking Ahead

To sum it up, fantasy football is like a treasure hunt, and these quarterbacks are like hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder, and Russell Wilson might not be the biggest names right now. However, they've got sleeper fantasy gold potential. So, keep an eye on them during the draft, and you might just end up with a winning team.