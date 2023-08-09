The New York Jets have joint practices with the Carolina Panthers this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday, and Aaron Rodgers had some high praise for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

“I like the kid a lot,” Aaron Rodgers said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “We share an agent so I've known about him for a long time. I loved watching him in college. I like his demeanor, I like his movement, I like the way he throws. I trust a guy like Adam. Him and I have been buddies for a long time, and he raves about him. So, I think Carolina is in good hands.”

Aaron Rodgers was also asked if he has any advice for Bryce Young ahead of his rookie season with the Panthers.

“Be gentle with yourself,” Rodgers said, according to Alper. “It's a long journey. It feels like every little snap and practice is the end of the world if it doesn't go right. It's just not true. It's a long journey. It's about holding on to your confidence and enjoying the ride and doing the little things every day. But I think he's got a good head on his shoulders, and he'll be just fine.”

Rodgers had years on the bench behind Brett Favre to acclimate to the NFL, while Young is expected to be a starter in year one with the Panthers. Rodgers is now in his first year with the Jets, and the team has championship aspirations. The Panthers hope Young shows promise in year one and can build toward the future.