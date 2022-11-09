By James Kay · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Juju Watkins has been described as a generational talent. It’s one of the reasons she has soared to the top of the recruiting ranks and has all of the top programs in the country vying for her services. Her level of talent brought her to the gym where she practiced with Kevin Durant and James Harden. Watkins goes to Sierra Canyon High School and is by far the best prospect–boys or girls– the school currently enrolls.

Watkins is the top prize in this recruiting class and announced she has narrowed her decision down to three schools: South Carolina, USC and Stanford. The Gamecocks and Stanford, in that order, are the top two teams in the country and would benefit from an all-time prospect like Watkins.

“I don’t think we’re going to see somebody else like her,” Sierra Girls Basketball coach Alicia Komaki told ESPN.

Watkins doesn’t get too high or too low. When Watkins signed a deal with Nike recently, Komaki saw the news and reached out to her player. Komaki shared a humorous moment showcasing Watkins’ calm demeanor.

“I said, ‘Hey Juju, is this real?’ And she doesn’t even look up,” Komaki said. “She goes, ‘Yep.’ Like she already knew what I was going to talk about. I responded, ‘Cool. Congrats!’ And that was it. It was so fitting of everything that she is.”

Watkins clearly understands what it takes to ascend in the ranks of women’s basketball. Without dominating the mental game, performance on the court can’t be maximized.

“I feel like a lot of people get so caught up in what’s going to happen and what the future looks like,” Watkins said, “that they aren’t paying attention to what needs to happen now.”