Bill Self has battled some health issues over the last couple of years, leaving Kansas basketball fans to wonder if the legendary head coach will be manning the sidelines for much longer. Despite undergoing a heart catheterization and having two stents inserted for blocked arteries in late July, the two-time national champion still has a burning desire to lead the Jayhawks. He is recovering nicely and feels he is physically strong enough to coach today if necessary.

But what do his doctors say? Following his recent procedure, the 62-year-old is actively inquiring about his long-term health and weighing the risks of continuing his storied coaching career. Well, he got exactly the news he was looking for after an important conversation.

“Self said he asked the surgeon if this should change the way he thinks about his future in coaching and how it relates to his health,” Jayhawks reporter Matt Tait posted on X. “He said the surgeon asked, ‘Do you love what you do?' And Self said yes. The doc followed with, ‘Then keep doing it.'”

Can Bill Self get Kansas basketball back on track?

This medical reassurance supports the notion that Self is making great progress ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. He is highly motivated to help guide Kansas back into title contention after failing to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive years. Certain standards are expected in Lawrence, and Self is always under external pressure.

The two-time AP College Coach of the Year knows what he has accomplished with the Jayhawks, though, and is confident the program will bounce back this year. Incoming guard Darryn Peterson, the No. 1 recruit in the country, per 247 Sports, looks to lead Kansas basketball to a promising run in the Big 12 Conference. He will have an intriguing crop of talent around him, which includes former five-star forward Flory Bidunga. So, the fan base's expectations could be even greater in 2025.

Bill Self will be there to helm the squad this season, and based on the exchange with his surgeon, it sounds like he plans to carry out his HC duties for the years to come.