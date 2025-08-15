Bill Self has battled some health issues over the last couple of years, leaving Kansas basketball fans to wonder if the legendary head coach will be manning the sidelines for much longer. Despite undergoing a heart catheterization and having two stents inserted for blocked arteries in late July, the two-time national champion still has a burning desire to lead the Jayhawks. He is recovering nicely and feels he is physically strong enough to coach today if necessary.

But what do his doctors say? Following his recent procedure, the 62-year-old is actively inquiring about his long-term health and weighing the risks of continuing his storied coaching career. Well, he got exactly the news he was looking for after an important conversation.

“Self said he asked the surgeon if this should change the way he thinks about his future in coaching and how it relates to his health,” Jayhawks reporter Matt Tait posted on X. “He said the surgeon asked, ‘Do you love what you do?' And Self said yes. The doc followed with, ‘Then keep doing it.'”

Can Bill Self get Kansas basketball back on track?

This medical reassurance supports the notion that Self is making great progress ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. He is highly motivated to help guide Kansas back into title contention after failing to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive years. Certain standards are expected in Lawrence, and Self is always under external pressure.

The two-time AP College Coach of the Year knows what he has accomplished with the Jayhawks, though, and is confident the program will bounce back this year. Incoming guard Darryn Peterson, the No. 1 recruit in the country, per 247 Sports, looks to lead Kansas basketball to a promising run in the Big 12 Conference. He will have an intriguing crop of talent around him, which includes former five-star forward Flory Bidunga. So, the fan base's expectations could be even greater in 2025.

Bill Self will be there to helm the squad this season, and based on the exchange with his surgeon, it sounds like he plans to carry out his HC duties for the years to come.

More NCAA Basketball News
Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats squad gets bittersweet review from insiderRichard Pereira ·
South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley wears Super Bowl gear to support the Philadelphia Eagles as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Moody Center hours ahead of the Super Bowl.
Dawn Staley gets 100% real with Michelle Obama on NCAA revenue sharingJess Koffie ·
Candace Parker charges off court as the clock counts down to zero marking Tennessee's win against Rutgers for the national championship on Tuesday, April 3, 2007. © Saul Young / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Why Candace Parker is loving Volunteers’ ‘full-circle’ Adidas partnershipZachary Draves ·
UCONN’s head men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley speaks with another coach during Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
UConn basketball’s Dan Hurley compares current roster to 2023 national title teamZachary Weinberger ·
Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (r) sits with his son Kiyan Anthony (l) at the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
Syracuse’s Kiyan Anthony’s new tattoo pays homage to Carmelo AnthonyZachary Howell ·
St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies at XL Center.
UConn basketball earns ‘Kentucky of the East’ claim from Rick PitinoRussell Steinberg ·