Sports media personality Skip Bayless is a man of many words and long rants, yet after Boston Celtics guard Derrick White hit a buzzer-beater, he only had one word to share on Twitter.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

White’s game-winner set social media on fire, as his last-second putback saved Boston’s season and capped off an insane 104-103 Game 6 victory. The Eastern Conference Finals are now tied up at three games a piece, which is surprising when you remember that the Miami Heat were once up 3-0. No one was madder about the loss than Miami fans, however, Bayless wasn’t far behind in his rage and despair:

I'm not sure you could ask for a great spectator game — unless you picked the Heat in 6, as I did. Just tore my guts out. Ernestine and I are now having a fight because I just went a little too crazy. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

Bayless’ prediction almost came true, as the Celtics blew a late double-digit lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. But instead of falling apart, the Green Team came to play on the last possession and were rewarded for their efforts.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Every angle of the reactions to Derrick White’s miracle at the buzzerhttps://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/P6oD5XVdCV — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 28, 2023

The former San Antonio Spur was celebrated for his heroics on Twitter, which should add some extra salt to Bayless’ wound since he is a known Spurs fan. Apparently, White was one of his favorite players as well prior to his trade to Boston:

Post Tim-Tony-Manu-Kawhi, my favorite Spur was Derrick White. And now he does THAT to me. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2023

The shock from White’s clutch bucket might still be lingering, but there’s still more important basketball to be played. For the second year in a row, the Celtics and Heat will match up for a Conference Finals Game 7. No NBA team has ever gone on to win a best-of-seven series after going down 3-0, so history and the season are on the line for the Celtics on Monday night.