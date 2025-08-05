The NBA Finals MVP Award, now known as the Bill Russell Finals MVP Award, is usually given to the best-performing player from the championship team. Throughout the years, it's only natural that the prestigious trophy has been handed to the greatest players of the game, players that have cemented their legacies.

Given the competitive nature of the NBA, it's one of the most difficult awards to win. But despite its elusiveness, some NBA stars find a way to win one even late in their careers, unlike Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won NBA Finals MVP for the Oklahoma City Thunder just a few weeks before his 27th birthday. So here are the 10 oldest NBA Finals MVPs, ranked.

10. Hakeem Olajuwon – 32 (1995)

Hakeem Olajuwon was arguably the best big man during his prime. He led the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships in a decade dominated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. With Jordan's temporary retirement, it was Olajuwon who seized the opportunity. In the process, the Nigerian big man also became one of the oldest Finals MVPs in his second straight NBA title run.

9. Michael Jordan – 32 (1996)

After coming out of his first retirement, there was no better way than putting the league on notice by winning an NBA championship. In the 1995-96 season, Jordan showed no signs of rust, leading the Bulls to a 72-10 record before taking the 1996 NBA title at 32 years old. It was the very championship that kickstarted the second franchise three-peat.

8. Dirk Nowitzki – 32 (2011)

For over a decade, Dirk Nowitzki was the face of the Dallas Mavericks. And in a new era of super teams, no one expected Nowitzki to lead Dallas to a monumental championship run against all odds. Despite battling heavy weights, the German power forward unlocked a new level of shooting to his game, upsetting various contenders, none bigger than the Miami Heat's big three at the 2011 NBA Finals. Nowitzki's out-of-this-world performance paved the way for his lone Finals MVP award at age 32.

7. John Havlicek – 33 (1974)

John Havlicek was one of the cornerstones for the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1960s and '70s. And during the 1974 NBA Finals, Havlicek earned his lone Finals MVP Award at 33 years old. He led the Celtics with an average of 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in the grueling seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

6. Michael Jordan – 33 (1997)

If winning one championship wasn't enough after retiring, Jordan further cemented his legacy by winning his second straight NBA title. In the midst of a second three-peat, Jordan averaged 32.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game to dispatch the Utah Jazz in the Finals. Jordan earned his second straight NBA Finals MVP and fifth overall at 33.

5. Stephen Curry – 33 (2022)

It looked like the Golden State Warriors dynasty came to an end after their failed three-peat bid at the 2019 NBA Finals at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. After that, the franchise failed to carve out another playoff appearance with the departure of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson's serious injuries.

However, that changed during the 2021-22 season with the help of a returning Thompson. Curry also elevated his game, finally conquering his first Finals NBA MVP and fourth NBA championship after leading the Warriors over the Celtics at the 2022 Finals. He tallied 31.2 points per outing on 44% shooting from beyond the arc.

4. Michael Jordan – 34 (1998)

In cementing his greatness overall, Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to a second three-peat after re-asserting his mastery over the Utah Jazz at the 1998 Finals. At 34 years old, Jordan achieved his ideal storybook ending with the Bulls, capped off by an iconic game-winning basket in Game 6 to seal the deal and win Finals MVP.

3. Wilt Chamberlain – 35 (1972)

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the greatest players. In fact, he broke several NBA records during his prime. As a result, his arrival in Los Angeles was a turning point for the franchise yearning for an NBA title. Chamberlain proved to be the missing piece to a Jerry West-led Purple and Gold. His interior presence propelled the Lakers to the 1972 NBA title, earning his lone Finals MVP Award at 35 years old.

2. LeBron James – 35 (2020)

At already 35 years old, questions of slowing down surrounded LeBron James. And with the passing of Kobe Bryant followed by the COVID-19 pandemic that took the world by storm, the Lakers really needed a silver lining to get through. James went on to defy Father Time, leading Los Angeles inside the NBA Bubble. He captured his fourth NBA title while becoming the first NBA player in history to win at least three Finals MVPs with different franchises.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the oldest player in NBA history to be crowned NBA Finals MVP at 37 years old. Around this time, Abdul-Jabbar had just captured his fourth NBA title, averaging 25.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.5 rejections per game in the Finals against the Boston Celtics. He later won two more championships with the Purple and Gold.