The NBA Finals MVP Award, now known as the Bill Russell Finals MVP Award, is usually given to the best-performing player from the championship team. Throughout the years, it's only natural that the prestigious trophy has been handed to the greatest players of the game, players that have cemented their legacies.

Given the competitive nature of the NBA, it's one of the most difficult awards to win. But despite its elusiveness, some NBA stars find a way to win one even late in their careers, unlike Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won NBA Finals MVP for the Oklahoma City Thunder just a few weeks before his 27th birthday. So here are the 10 oldest NBA Finals MVPs, ranked.

10. Hakeem Olajuwon – 32 (1995)

Houston Rockets center #34 HAKEEM OLAJUWON in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena during the 1993-94 season.
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Hakeem Olajuwon was arguably the best big man during his prime. He led the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships in a decade dominated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. With Jordan's temporary retirement, it was Olajuwon who seized the opportunity. In the process, the Nigerian big man also became one of the oldest Finals MVPs in his second straight NBA title run.

9. Michael Jordan – 32 (1996)

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan shoots over Seattle Supersonics guard Hersey Hawkins (33) during the 1996 NBA Finals at Key Arena.
MPS-USA TODAY Sports

After coming out of his first retirement, there was no better way than putting the league on notice by winning an NBA championship. In the 1995-96 season, Jordan showed no signs of rust, leading the Bulls to a 72-10 record before taking the 1996 NBA title at 32 years old. It was the very championship that kickstarted the second franchise three-peat.

8. Dirk Nowitzki – 32 (2011)

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) hoist the Western Conference champions trophy after game five against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Western Conference Finals of the 2011 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. The Mavs beat the Thunder 100-96.
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

For over a decade, Dirk Nowitzki was the face of the Dallas Mavericks. And in a new era of super teams, no one expected Nowitzki to lead Dallas to a monumental championship run against all odds. Despite battling heavy weights, the German power forward unlocked a new level of shooting to his game, upsetting various contenders, none bigger than the Miami Heat's big three at the 2011 NBA Finals. Nowitzki's out-of-this-world performance paved the way for his lone Finals MVP award at age 32.

7. John Havlicek – 33 (1974)

Boston Celtics forward John Havlicek (17) in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

John Havlicek was one of the cornerstones for the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1960s and '70s. And during the 1974 NBA Finals, Havlicek earned his lone Finals MVP Award at 33 years old. He led the Celtics with an average of 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in the grueling seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

6. Michael Jordan – 33 (1997)

Chicago Bulls players Judd Buechler, left, Michael Jordan, middle, and Steve Kerr celebrate after winning the NBA championship after defeating the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals at the United Center.
Anne Ryan-USA TODAY Sports

If winning one championship wasn't enough after retiring, Jordan further cemented his legacy by winning his second straight NBA title. In the midst of a second three-peat, Jordan averaged 32.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game to dispatch the Utah Jazz in the Finals. Jordan earned his second straight NBA Finals MVP and fifth overall at 33.

5. Stephen Curry – 33 (2022)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (middle) holds his MVP trophy as guard Damion Lee (right) holds the championship trophy during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
It looked like the Golden State Warriors dynasty came to an end after their failed three-peat bid at the 2019 NBA Finals at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. After that, the franchise failed to carve out another playoff appearance with the departure of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson's serious injuries.

However, that changed during the 2021-22 season with the help of a returning Thompson. Curry also elevated his game, finally conquering his first Finals NBA MVP and fourth NBA championship after leading the Warriors over the Celtics at the 2022 Finals. He tallied 31.2 points per outing on 44% shooting from beyond the arc.

4. Michael Jordan – 34 (1998)

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan holds the MVP trophy and coach Phil Jackson holds the championship trophy after the Bulls beat the Utah Jazz to win their 6th NBA title.
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

In cementing his greatness overall, Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to a second three-peat after re-asserting his mastery over the Utah Jazz at the 1998 Finals. At 34 years old, Jordan achieved his ideal storybook ending with the Bulls, capped off by an iconic game-winning basket in Game 6 to seal the deal and win Finals MVP.

3. Wilt Chamberlain – 35 (1972)

Los Angeles Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain (13) on the sideline.
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the greatest players. In fact, he broke several NBA records during his prime. As a result, his arrival in Los Angeles was a turning point for the franchise yearning for an NBA title. Chamberlain proved to be the missing piece to a Jerry West-led Purple and Gold. His interior presence propelled the Lakers to the 1972 NBA title, earning his lone Finals MVP Award at 35 years old.

2. LeBron James – 35 (2020)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles at forward Anthony Davis (3) while holding the MVP trophy after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

At already 35 years old, questions of slowing down surrounded LeBron James. And with the passing of Kobe Bryant followed by the COVID-19 pandemic that took the world by storm, the Lakers really needed a silver lining to get through. James went on to defy Father Time, leading Los Angeles inside the NBA Bubble. He captured his fourth NBA title while becoming the first NBA player in history to win at least three Finals MVPs with different franchises.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 37 (1985)

Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) on the bench against the Utah Jazz at the Salt Palace.
MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the oldest player in NBA history to be crowned NBA Finals MVP at 37 years old. Around this time, Abdul-Jabbar had just captured his fourth NBA title, averaging 25.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.5 rejections per game in the Finals against the Boston Celtics. He later won two more championships with the Purple and Gold.

