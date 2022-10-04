Toronto Maple Leafs: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to snap an unwanted streak of first-round playoff exits in 2022-23, and heading into the campaign, there’s optimism that this could be the year they make a run. The Maple Leafs have plenty of star talent, yet whether it be due to tough first-round matchups or key players failing to show up, they have not made it out of the first round in each of their previous six postseason appearances. We’re going to dive into our Toronto Maple Leafs bold predictions ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.

With reigning Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews coming off his best season to date, the Leafs have plenty reason to feel confident on offense. The tandem of Mitch Marner and Matthews could easily eclipse 100 points each this season, and Matthews figures to be among the league leaders in goals yet again.

Defensively, injuries have left them in a tight spot early on, but once they get their depth back in that third of the ice, they have the experience to keep even some of the best teams off the board.

With all that in mind, we’re going to drop our Maple Leafs bold predictions for the 2022-23 NHL season.

Toronto Maple Leafs predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

3. Mitch Marner puts up 40-60 season to reach 100 points

Had Mitch Marner played in all 82 games last season, he likely would have notched his first-ever 100-point season. Unfortunately, he missed 10 games, appearing in a total of 72, and ended the year with 97 points. Sharing a line with Auston Matthews is a major boost for any player hoping to rack up a big points tally, and if Marner can approach 82 games this season, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to eclipse 100 points.

We’re not just expecting Marner to hit 100 points, however. The bold prediction here is that Marner will get it done with a career-high 40 goals to his name, too. Marner scored 35 goals last year while adding 62 assists, and we’re banking on the 25-year-old to capitalize off of defenses honing in on Matthews. If he’s given a bit more room to operate, there’s no reason Marner can’t reach the 40-goal mark this year.

2. Auston Matthews wins another Hart Trophy, scores 65 goals

Auston Matthews’ 60 goals were far and away the most of his career in 2021-22. Prior to that, the superstar had never scored more than 47 in a single season. Well, in order to build off his stellar Hart Trophy-winning campaign, Matthews may need to put on a repeat performance of what we saw last year.

Here’s the thing. Matthews’ 60 goals came in just 73 games last year. If he can play the full 82 games, there’s reason to believe that Matthews could make a run for 65 goals. While he’d still be leagues away from the legendary 92-goal campaign from Wayne Gretzky in 1981-82, it’d be a remarkable achievement for the 25-year-old.

The tandem of Marner and Matthews will lead this team just as they did last year, and they’ll both want to build off their career years from 2021-22.

3. Maple Leafs snap curse, make deep playoff run

This is the year the Maple Leafs snap their playoff curse. Sure, fans have been saying that for quite a while now, but there’s reason for optimism in 2022-23. Matthews and Marner are both in their primes and coming off sensational seasons. John Tavares, despite a preseason injury, should be firing by the playoffs, and Michael Bunting is also coming off a big year.

The top two defensive lines look solid, with last year’s trade deadline acquisition Mark Giordano returning to the team, set to share the second unit with Justin Holl behind the Maple Leafs’ first line of Morgan Reilly and T.J. Brodie.

With Jack Campbell out of the picture, former Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov will take over in net, providing a more sturdy hand in between the sticks to hopefully help keep games close for the Maple Leafs’ offense to take care of business.

After meeting the Lightning in the first round last year, the Maple Leafs will hopefully be dealt a better hand by the Eastern Conference standings this season. The East remains loaded, but the Maple Leafs should be able to contend with most teams in the conference if they’re playing at their best.