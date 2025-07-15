The Houston Rockets made their most memorable acquisition of recent years after trading for Kevin Durant in what turned out to be a historic seven-team trade. The Rockets added KD to an already stacked roster that finished second in the Western Conference last season.

However, Easy Money Sniper has also been prone to injuries in recent years, and the first question mark over his availability next season comes in the form of a minor thumb surgery, which he reportedly recently underwent, per PaperCityMag. The surgery has been described as a low-risk, routine procedure by the medical staff and was done after examining Durant’s X-rays.

The “very quiet surgery” is minor in nature and the Rockets officials “did not give it a second thought.” As a result, Houston remain unfazed by the new development and the injury is not expected to affect Durant’s availability for the start of the new season.

The Rockets acquired Durant after sending out Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No.10 overall pick, alongside five second-round picks. He came in after a disastrous year with the Phoenix Suns which saw them miss out on playoffs altogether. Among multiple injuries that he suffered included a left thumb problem which resulted in KD wearing a brace in multiple games.

However, his numbers did not suffer. Durant earned his 15th All-Star call-up last season after averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

“He's Kevin Durant. He's really good. He's super efficient. He had a great year last year. He's obviously not 30 anymore, but he really hasn't fallen off,” Rockets general manager Rafael Stone had said after the trade, per the Houston Chronicle.

Stone further stated that the Rockets are no longer in “developmental mode,” suggesting that they are looking to compete immediately. While Durant’s best years may be behind him, there is no doubt that he is one of the best offensive players in the history of the league, and the Rockets legitimately look like contenders with him on-board.