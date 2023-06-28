Tottenham Hotspur is on the brink of securing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in a deal worth £40 million ($51 million), reported by goal.com. This would mark the first major signing of manager Ange Postecoglou's era at the club.

After intense negotiations between the two clubs over the past 48 hours, Tottenham has managed to secure a cut-price deal for Maddison. Previous reports had indicated that Spurs were initially reluctant to meet Leicester's original asking price of £60 million ($76 million). However, they have now reached an agreement that sees them pay an upfront fee of £40 million, with additional add-ons depending on the midfielder's appearances and achievements at the club.

While Newcastle United had also shown interest in signing Maddison, they seemingly backed out of the race after completing the acquisition of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. With Newcastle out of the picture, Tottenham emerged as the frontrunners for the 26-year-old's signature.

Maddison is expected to undergo a medical examination on Wednesday before finalizing his move to Tottenham. According to The Telegraph, the midfielder is set to sign a long-term contract with the club, earning a reported weekly wage of £170,000.

The arrival of James Maddison represents an important step for Tottenham as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. With his creative abilities and eye for goal, Maddison will provide a significant boost to Spurs' midfield and add another dimension to their attacking play.

Tottenham fans will be eagerly anticipating the official announcement of Maddison's signing, as they hope his arrival will signal the beginning of an exciting new era under manager Ange Postecoglou.