Tragedy strikes as fan dies at Jets-Steelers game

A fan who watched Sunday’s Week 4 showdown between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers died from a fall in the Acrisure Stadium.

According to the report from Associated Press, the said male spectator tragically passed away after falling from an escalator inside the stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety released details of the incident, noting that “paramedics administered care on scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital.” Unfortunately, the man died from the injuries he suffered from the fall.

The incident reportedly happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, just right after the Steelers lost to the Jets 24-20.

The identity of the victim has not been released, though the Steelers have been made aware of the incident. The team also shared a statement on the matter as investigation on the accident continues.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said.

Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. More details about the unfortunate incident are expected to come out in the next few days as the authorities look into the matter.