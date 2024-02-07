Travis Kelce speaks up about the fade haircut rumors that a news outlet reported that he created the haircut.

Travis Kelce is setting the record straight about the “fade” rumors. A news outlet reported that Kelce invented the “fade” haircut which they called the “Travis Kelce” cut. However, the haircut is a staple for Black men.

“It's absolutely ridiculous. And to do it on Feb. 1 and throw me to the wolves like that,” Kelce said in a press conference, referencing the start of Black History Month, the popularity and origin of the haircut in the Black community. “That was just messed up, man. I don't want anything to do with that one.”

“Man, I got a good fade, if you need it,” he said. “It's a two on top, a nice high to mid fade with a taper on the back.”

“But I didn't invent that — I just asked for it,” he added laughing.

Kelce's barber, Patrick Regan, also backed up his claims, writing on his Instagram Story “Barbers do this cut all day, every day, for the past 100 years lol.”

While Kelce didn't invent the haircut, his girlfriend Taylor Swift doesn't mind as she loves the the new cut.

“Taylor loves the haircut,” Kelce told Fox News.”She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after.”

Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift Rumor

During the press conference, he also cleared up rumors that he will be proposing to his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during a press conference on Monday, February 5. Kelce responded: “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

During the press conference, he spoke about Swift and gushed about how proud of her he is following her historic Grammy win.

“She's unbelievable,” Kelce said to the reporters. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.” Swift is the only person who has won Album of the Year four times. Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights bringing her total Grammy wins to 14.