Nestled in the heart of Louisiana, Grambling State University has long stood as a beacon of Black excellence, resilience, and cultural pride. Known for its legendary marching band, championship football legacy, and deep-rooted HBCU traditions, Grambling has also produced a powerhouse of influential alumni who’ve shaped music, media, politics, and beyond. Here is a list of notable alumni from Grambling State University.

Erykah Badu

Who knew that the Queen of Neo Soul attended Grambling State University? Before she had her fans calling Tyrone, she was pursuing a theater degree at the Louisiana HBCU.

Growing up in Dallas, Texas Badu was a natural performer. At age four she began singing and dancing at the Dallas Theater Center and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters. She went on to graduate from the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts before attending Grambling. She left the university in 1993 to pursue music full-time. After working with R&B singer D’Angelo on the song “Your Precious Love,” she signed a record deal with Universal Records.

Throughout her career, Badu has released six studio albums and one live album. Some of her biggest hits include “On & On,” “Next Lifetime,” “Tyrone,” “Bag Lady,” “Love of My Life,” and “Didn’t Cha Know.” She has also worked with major artists including Common, Busta Rhymes, Macy Gray, Pharrell, A Tribe Called Quest, and the Wu-Tang Clan. Badu has received many accolades over the years, including five Grammy Awards.

In an interview with Billboard back in March, she announced she is working on a new studio album—her first in 15 years.

Natalie Desselle-Reid

Natalie Desselle-Reid’s love for acting began during her time at Grambling State University. After a starring role in Grambling State’s production of “Bubbling Brown Sugar,” Reid knew acting was what she wanted to do. She later went on to star in several other productions at the university.

Reid attended Grambling for almost three years before deciding to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time. Reid’s breakout role came in 1996 as Tanika in F. Gary Gray’s Set It Off. The following year she appeared in several films, including B.A.P.S., Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Def Jam’s How to Be a Player. She appeared on several popular television shows and movies, including Family Matters, Eve, and Built to Last. One of her most notable roles is her role as Tammy in Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family.

Reid sadly died in 2020 at age 53 following a long battle with colon cancer.

Willis Reed Jr.

Before becoming a seven-time NBA All-Star, Willis Reed was a member of the Grambling State Tigers men’s basketball team. Reed broke playing at both Grambling and the NBA.

Reed made the most of his time at Grambling. Playing under coach Fred Hobdy, he became a starter on the team his freshman year, helping his team win the NAIA tournament. He was named to the all-tournament team. During his senior year, Reed averaged 26.6 points and 21.3 rebounds per game, for a career total of 2,280 points. He helped the Tigers to a 108–17 record, three Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) titles, and one NAIA championship. In 12 NAIA tournament games, he scored 22 points per game on average. He was later inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 1994.

Reed graduated from Grambling in 1964 and was also a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Reed was drafted as the first pick in the second round of the 1964 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks; he was also named Rookie of the Year during the 1964-1965 season. During the 1969–1970 season, Reed led the Knicks to their first NBA Championship. In a single season, he became the only player in NBA history to earn MVP, All-Star Game MVP, and NBA Finals MVP. After playing with the Knicks for 10 years, Reed retired from the NBA in 1974.

Reed began coaching professionally once he left the NBA.

He went on to coach the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and New Jersey Nets. He also coached at the college level with Creighton University. He worked as a front office executive, becoming the general manager of the New Jersey Nets and later senior vice president of basketball operations.

Reed sadly passed in 2023 from heart failure. He was 80 years old.

E-40

E-40 might want you to tell him when to go, but we’re going to tell you where he went. Before jump-starting a successful rap career, E-40 briefly attended Grambling State with his cousin Brandt Jones.

E-40 made his rap debut in 1986 alongside his brother, sister, and cousin in the rap group Most Valuable Players. He stayed with the group until the late 1990s. His solo career really began to take off after signing a deal with Jive Records, making an appearance on Lil Jon’s single “Snap Yo Fingers,” and later releasing his hit single “Tell Me When to Go.”

E-40 has released 27 studio albums, 7 collaborative albums, 6 compilation albums, 1 mixtape, 5 extended plays, 38 singles (including 13 as a featured artist), and 8 other charting songs. Songs such as “Function” and “Rip” are some of his most popular singles to date. He has also worked with several popular artists, including YG, G-Eazy, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, Too Short, Juicy, and Kendrick Lamar.