The New York Mets' rotation, which entered Friday with an MLB-best 3.18 ERA, suffered a devastating blow as right-hander Griffin Canning was diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, officially ending his 2025 season. The injury occurred during the third inning of Thursday’s 4-0 shutout win over Atlanta at Citi Field, witnessed by a sellout crowd of 42,646.

Canning, 29, fell to the ground after stepping off the mound to field a routine ground ball. An MRI confirmed the rupture, and he underwent surgery the following day before being placed on the 60-day injured list. A typical recovery timeline for such an injury is at least nine months, though each case varies in severity.

Before the injury, Canning was delivering the best season of his six-year MLB career. Over 16 starts, he posted a 7-3 record, a 3.77 ERA, a 1.38 WHIP, and recorded 70 strikeouts across 76 1/3 innings. His strong Spring Training performance earned him a spot in the Mets' rotation after signing a one-year deal with the team in December.

In response to the injury, Canning recently addressed Mets fans on social media.

Article Continues Below
More New York Mets News
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mendoza Keller
Juan Soto nails Pirates for 20th Mets home runZachary Howell ·
New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning (46) walks to the dugout during the middle of the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field.
Mets dealt crushing Griffin Canning injury updateBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after scoring in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
Mets’ Pete Alonso backs clubhouse talent with strong belief after winJosh Davis ·
New York Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning (46) lays on the ground after getting injured in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
Mets’ Carlos Mendoza delivers brutal Griffin Canning injury update after Braves winJosh Davis ·
New York Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning (46) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
Mets’ Griffin Canning suffers concerning injury scare vs. BravesZachary Howell ·
New York Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea (59) plays catch during a spring training workout at Clover Park.
Mets receive important Sean Manaea injury updateZachary Howell ·

“Unfortunate way to end my season but looking forward to the challenge of getting back better and stronger. Appreciate everyone reaching out. LFGM!!,” he wrote.

Canning had been a steady force for a Mets rotation already thinned by injuries. Tylor Megill (elbow), Kodai Senga (hamstring), and Sean Manaea (oblique/elbow) are all sidelined. Manaea is expected to make a rehab appearance soon, with hopes he and Senga return around the July 14–17 All-Star break.

With Griffin Canning out, rookie Blade Tidwell was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Tidwell, ranked the Mets’ No. 14 prospect, has a 9.82 ERA in two big-league starts but has posted 73 strikeouts in 62 1/3 Triple-A innings this season.

The Mets are now exploring trade options to fill Canning’s void. Former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara has emerged as a possible target. Though his 2025 season ERA sits at 6.69, he has rebounded with a 2.74 ERA in June, making him a viable candidate as the July 30 trade deadline approaches.