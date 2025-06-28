The New York Mets' rotation, which entered Friday with an MLB-best 3.18 ERA, suffered a devastating blow as right-hander Griffin Canning was diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, officially ending his 2025 season. The injury occurred during the third inning of Thursday’s 4-0 shutout win over Atlanta at Citi Field, witnessed by a sellout crowd of 42,646.

Canning, 29, fell to the ground after stepping off the mound to field a routine ground ball. An MRI confirmed the rupture, and he underwent surgery the following day before being placed on the 60-day injured list. A typical recovery timeline for such an injury is at least nine months, though each case varies in severity.

Before the injury, Canning was delivering the best season of his six-year MLB career. Over 16 starts, he posted a 7-3 record, a 3.77 ERA, a 1.38 WHIP, and recorded 70 strikeouts across 76 1/3 innings. His strong Spring Training performance earned him a spot in the Mets' rotation after signing a one-year deal with the team in December.

In response to the injury, Canning recently addressed Mets fans on social media.

Article Continues Below

“Unfortunate way to end my season but looking forward to the challenge of getting back better and stronger. Appreciate everyone reaching out. LFGM!!,” he wrote.

Canning had been a steady force for a Mets rotation already thinned by injuries. Tylor Megill (elbow), Kodai Senga (hamstring), and Sean Manaea (oblique/elbow) are all sidelined. Manaea is expected to make a rehab appearance soon, with hopes he and Senga return around the July 14–17 All-Star break.

With Griffin Canning out, rookie Blade Tidwell was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Tidwell, ranked the Mets’ No. 14 prospect, has a 9.82 ERA in two big-league starts but has posted 73 strikeouts in 62 1/3 Triple-A innings this season.

The Mets are now exploring trade options to fill Canning’s void. Former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara has emerged as a possible target. Though his 2025 season ERA sits at 6.69, he has rebounded with a 2.74 ERA in June, making him a viable candidate as the July 30 trade deadline approaches.